Emily Engstler Named to Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

The graduate transfer for Louisville leads the ACC in steals, and is top ten in blocks.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today that University of Louisville women’s basketball senior forward Emily Engstler has been named to the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

She is one of 15 players named to the list and one of four players from the Atlantic Coast Conference, joined by NC State’s Elissa Cunane, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj.

Engstler leads the ACC with 2.7 steals per game and her 1.4 blocks per game rank seventh. She recorded seven steals in the win over Pitt, which marked the first time that a UofL player has had seven steals in a game since Bria Smith did it twice during the 2014-15 season. Twice this season, in wins over Boston College and Eastern Kentucky, she finished with six steals.

She ranks third in the ACC with 8.4 rebounds per game and has led the Cardinals in rebounding in 16 of 18 games. She has five double-doubles on the year, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center for the second game of a three-game homestand on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET against Florida State.

(Photo of Emily Engstler via University of Louisville Athletics)

