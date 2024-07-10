'25 C Eric Reibe Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another top tier Class of 2025 prospect has been identified as a target by the Louisville men's basketball program.
Potomac (Mary.) Bullis center Eric Reibe announced Tuesday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals.
Reibe has drawn the interest of a multitude of high major programs over the course of his recruitment. He holds nearly 40 scholarship offers, with teams like UConn, Kansas, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky and others having offered him.
With his rare combination of size and talent, it's easy to see why so many blue bloods are interested in Reibe. Standing at 7-foot even and 235-pounds, the big man ranks as high as the No. 26 prospect in the nation according to ESPN, and comes in as the No. 40 recruit by the 247Sports Composite.
Coming in as the No. 83 prospect in the cycle by the Composite back in mid-May, Reibe has had fantastic showing out on the offseason circuits, and has seen his stock rise ever since. He averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando back in June, where Louisville's staff was watching. Reibe has also had a standout performance out on the Puma PRO16/NXT circuit.
Reibe is now the 20th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last two-plus months following head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring.
Photo of Eric Reibe via the NBA Players Association
