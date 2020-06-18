Louisville offers Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to four-star Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden, his school announced Thursday.

It is his 17th Division I offer, and is also showing interest from Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas, Marquette, Xavier and others.

A 6-foot-9 & 205-pound prospect hailing from Millbrook HS in Raleigh, Heijden is the No. 4 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 144 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite. He is listed as both a small and power forward by various recruiting services.

Calling Heijden versatile would be an understatement. He passes incredibly well, has solid agility and also shoots the ball at a high caliber. Of course with his frame, he also nabs his fair share of rebounds and is a good finisher down low. In his junior year, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played.

Heijden is the 27th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals. Louisville currently boasts two commitments from the class: four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins & four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr.

