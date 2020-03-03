Dana Evans Named ACC PoY, Kylie Shook Named ACC DPoY

Louisville Cardinals women's basketball junior guard Dana Evans has been named the ACC Player of the Year, with senior forward Kylie Shook also being name the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced today.

It marks the third consecutive season in which a Louisville Cardinal has been named the ACC Player of the Year, as Asia Durr was awarded the honor in the previous two seasons. It is also the fourth time in five years, with Myisha Hines-Allen also winning it in the 2015-16 season.

Evans has been an integral part of Louisville's success, as her 17.9 points per game is best on the team and ranks fourth in the ACC. Her 42.2% three-point shooting percentage and 89.2% free throw percentage is also the best in the league. Her innate scoring ability has led her to become a finalist for the prestigious Wooden Award.

On the other end of the floor, Shook has been a dominating presence in the paint. She has amassed 83 blocks this season, which ranks 8th in all of Division I. She's the first UofL conference Defensive Player of the Year since Angel McCoughtry won the Big East DPoY in 2009, who Shook overtook on the Louisville all-time blocks list earlier this season.

The Cardinals will be back on the hardwood this Friday, March 6th as the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. This will face either Syracuse or Virginia, and tipoff is scheduled for 2:00pm EST.

