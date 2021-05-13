Dana Evans Makes Dallas Wings' Opening Day Roster

The former Louisville women's basketball star has officially made the roster to start the 2021 WNBA season for the Dallas Wings.

DALLAS - Former Louisville women's basketball star Dana Evans has officially made the opening day roster for the Dallas Wings, the organization announced Thursday. The WNBA's final roster cut-down deadline was today at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the season opener on Friday, May 14 at the Los Angeles Sparks, the Wings now have roster of 13 players. While the league only permits a roster size of 12, Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier will not be with the team to begin the season. Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on the Wings' official Facebook page.

Evans was drafted by Dallas with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft last month, but a spot on the Wings' roster was not guaranteed. She was the fourth and final pick by the organization in the draft, with the other three picks all coming in the top five, and training camp for Dallas started with 18 players competing for a spot.

In 30 games during her senior season at Louisville, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 20.1 points, which led the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0% field goal percentage and 35.3% mark on three-point attempts. She was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American.

During her four-year career at Louisville, the Gary, Ind. native accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7% and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.

