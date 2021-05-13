Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Dana Evans Makes Dallas Wings' Opening Day Roster

The former Louisville women's basketball star has officially made the roster to start the 2021 WNBA season for the Dallas Wings.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

DALLAS - Former Louisville women's basketball star Dana Evans has officially made the opening day roster for the Dallas Wings, the organization announced Thursday. The WNBA's final roster cut-down deadline was today at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the season opener on Friday, May 14 at the Los Angeles Sparks, the Wings now have roster of 13 players. While the league only permits a roster size of 12, Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier will not be with the team to begin the season. Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on the Wings' official Facebook page.

Evans was drafted by Dallas with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft last month, but a spot on the Wings' roster was not guaranteed. She was the fourth and final pick by the organization in the draft, with the other three picks all coming in the top five, and training camp for Dallas started with 18 players competing for a spot.

Related: Dana Evans: Louisville Prepared Me for the WNBA

In 30 games during her senior season at Louisville, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 20.1 points, which led the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0% field goal percentage and 35.3% mark on three-point attempts. She was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American.

During her four-year career at Louisville, the Gary, Ind. native accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7% and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

1
Basketball

Dana Evans Makes Dallas Wings' Opening Day Roster

USATSI_12936992_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

The Athletic Ranks Henry Davis as No. 1 2021 MLB Draft Prospect

Screen-Shot-2020-03-02-at-11.45.52-AM
Basketball

Three Prospects Planning Unofficial Visits to Louisville

USATSI_12907719_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Adds Midweek Game vs. USC Upstate

1
Basketball

3rd & Central: Episode 7 - The Final Countdown

207DA370-FAE4-4E2D-88F3-605D183850B9
Basketball

Jeff Walz Excited About Louisville Newcomers

USATSI_13537718_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football Receives Favorable Odds to Win ACC

CB78635C-4F40-4F75-A69D-63419759D8B6
Basketball

Louisville Head Coach Jeff Walz Provides Team Update