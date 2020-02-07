LouisvilleReport
Louisville's Dana Evans surpasses 1,000 career points

samdraut

Dana Evans became the 31st player to reach 1,000 career points for Louisville women’s basketball. The junior scored a team-high 18 points in Louisville’s 67-59 loss to Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 6, surpassing the milestone in the second half.

“It means a lot for this program,” Evans said. “There have been a lot of great players to come out of Louisville, to join that club means a lot.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz joked that the milestone means the 5-foot-6 guard shoots a lot.

“Dana puts that time in, she puts the time in the gym, she really works hard,” Walz said.

Evans shot 7 of 20 from the field and made just 2 of 9 shots from behind the arc as Louisville’s offense struggled against Florida State. Evans added six assists as Louisville rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the score before the visitors went on a game-clinching 13-0 run.

Walz said Evans and the rest of the team will watch film to figure out what they need to improve on.

Evans was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, which was announced on espnW Monday night. She has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season and finished in double figures in 22 of 23 games.

