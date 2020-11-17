Dana Evans, Hailey Van Lith Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

ATLANTA (November 17, 2020) – University of Louisville senior guard Dana Evans and freshman guard Hailey Van Lith have been named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, announced today by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Overall, the list of 50 women’s players represents 11 national conferences with the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC having nine players each. The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven players, with Louisville and Syracuse each having two players on the list.

Last week, Evans was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, along with being named to the Drysdale Award Watch List, while Van Lith was named to the ACC Newcomer Watch List and the Lieberman Watch List.

“The competition for the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will intensify as more players enter the competition throughout the season, but these 50 candidates are the early contenders to watch,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “While last season was unlike any college basketball season we’ve experienced, we hope these athletes have the opportunity to compete through their entire schedule this season and showcase the full breadth of their abilities and talent.”

The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February; players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. Then, the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 2, 2021, and four finalists will be named on March 19, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 3, 2021.

“As we sponsor the collegiate honor for the first year, Jersey Mike’s is excited to partner with the Naismith Trophy,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We look forward to following these great athletes throughout the season and honoring one of these talented players as the winner of the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy.”