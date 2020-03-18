Louisville Report
Report: NCAA "Unlikely" To Grant Extra Year of Eligibility to Winter Sport Athletes

Matthew McGavic

The NCAA is unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility for student athletes who participated in winter sports and had their seasons cut short due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, reports CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Wednesday.

However, Rothstein also reports that an extra year of eligibility is still in play for spring sport athletes.

It was previously reported that the NCAA was in the process of "granting relief" to student-athletes affected by the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring championships, with the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee recommending this course of action.

Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."

- NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee on Mar. 13

But it appears that the NCAA is backing off their plans to give seniors an additional year of eligibility, at least for the winter sport athletes. For the University of Louisville, this means that the men's & women's basketball and swimming & diving seniors might have had the book permanently closed on their collegiate careers.

UofL baseball, men's & women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's & women's tennis, and track & field student-athletes are still in play to return to Louisville.

