Skip to main content

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit Fabio Basili

Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit Fabio Basili.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has finally landed another scholarship guard, as Fabio Basili has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Basili:

Prospect: Fabio Basili
Position: Point Guard
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 170 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge
Top Offers: SMU, TCU
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Highlights:

Frame: Basili's exact height is a bit unknown. He is listed anywhere from 6-4 to 6-5 following a slight growth spurt over the last year, and recent photos of him alongside Louisville wing Mike James suggest he could be as tall as 6-6. Regardless, he has a lengthy but lanky frame, and will likely need to add at least 10-15, maybe even 20 pounds if he wants to be a regular feature in the lineup.

Athleticism: The intangibles on Basili's tape might not blow you completely away, but he does have solid base athleticism. He moves well as a ball handler, and his lateral quickness is above average. His top gear isn't insanely fast, but he gets to it fairly quickly, especially on the drive. That being said, he does create space surprisingly well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instincts: Basili is the very definition of a true point guard. Whether he's at the perimeter trying to set up a play, or on the drive right under the rim, he is always looking to pass the ball first. Plus, he is adept when it comes to actually passing the ball, demonstrating both fundamental and flashy ones that rarely are off target. As far as his own production, his three-point shot on the drive or off the bounce is consistant. His lengthy frame comes in handy both on the drive where he can get around and over opponents, as well as on defense to get in passing lanes.

Polish: Arguably the biggest detriment to Basili's current game is his actual jump shot. It's not that he has incredibly poor form, but his actual release is very slow compared to most other high-major prospects. It will need to be worked on once on campus, or Basili will see his outside shot sent back the other direction in ACC play unless he has a lot of room. One reason he will need to add strength is so he can better absorb contact when in the paint on the drive, as he tends to over-rely on the length of his frame rather than trying to out-muscle them.

Bottom Line: Basili is incredibly raw, but there is longterm potential with him. He'll need a lot of coaching and development from Kenny Payne and the rest of the Louisville staff, but Basili has a good base to work with, and can be molded into a meaningful contributor down the line. At minimum, it helps the Cardinals tremendously that they have another scholarship guard on the roster to help take the load off of El Ellis, and being thrown in the fire early might not be the worst thing for Basili.

(Photo of Fabio Basili via Pro Insight)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

37B45E3B-A251-4C70-A3F2-71DC7F90699E
Football

Recruiting Expert Believes Louisville is the 'Sleeping Giant in the ACC'

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
3399AD6B-1B6E-4ACD-9249-A79625184B2F
Basketball

Report: '22 PG Fabio Basili Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic13 hours ago
USATSI_16783279_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
A6946BFD-14A1-45E5-B322-B11C3F04B320
Football

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 'Loving' Louisville, Making Strides in Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Nicario Harper Loving Opportunity to Become Versatile Asset for Louisville

By Matthew McGavicAug 17, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
A6946BFD-14A1-45E5-B322-B11C3F04B320
Football

Listen: Nicario Harper, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
131ACD03-C503-46DA-BAC3-BC6D5EE3B250
Football

Louisville OL Kobe Baynes Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
C31B1223-76C6-4A85-AAFC-EF91D378A7D9
Football

Report: Louisville, '23 Prospects Robby & Bobby Washington Have 'Mutual Interest'

By Matthew McGavicAug 16, 2022 11:00 AM EDT