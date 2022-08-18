Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit Fabio Basili

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has finally landed another scholarship guard, as Fabio Basili has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Basili:

Prospect: Fabio Basili

Position: Point Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 170 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge

Top Offers: SMU, TCU

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Highlights:

Frame: Basili's exact height is a bit unknown. He is listed anywhere from 6-4 to 6-5 following a slight growth spurt over the last year, and recent photos of him alongside Louisville wing Mike James suggest he could be as tall as 6-6. Regardless, he has a lengthy but lanky frame, and will likely need to add at least 10-15, maybe even 20 pounds if he wants to be a regular feature in the lineup.

Athleticism: The intangibles on Basili's tape might not blow you completely away, but he does have solid base athleticism. He moves well as a ball handler, and his lateral quickness is above average. His top gear isn't insanely fast, but he gets to it fairly quickly, especially on the drive. That being said, he does create space surprisingly well.

Instincts: Basili is the very definition of a true point guard. Whether he's at the perimeter trying to set up a play, or on the drive right under the rim, he is always looking to pass the ball first. Plus, he is adept when it comes to actually passing the ball, demonstrating both fundamental and flashy ones that rarely are off target. As far as his own production, his three-point shot on the drive or off the bounce is consistant. His lengthy frame comes in handy both on the drive where he can get around and over opponents, as well as on defense to get in passing lanes.

Polish: Arguably the biggest detriment to Basili's current game is his actual jump shot. It's not that he has incredibly poor form, but his actual release is very slow compared to most other high-major prospects. It will need to be worked on once on campus, or Basili will see his outside shot sent back the other direction in ACC play unless he has a lot of room. One reason he will need to add strength is so he can better absorb contact when in the paint on the drive, as he tends to over-rely on the length of his frame rather than trying to out-muscle them.

Bottom Line: Basili is incredibly raw, but there is longterm potential with him. He'll need a lot of coaching and development from Kenny Payne and the rest of the Louisville staff, but Basili has a good base to work with, and can be molded into a meaningful contributor down the line. At minimum, it helps the Cardinals tremendously that they have another scholarship guard on the roster to help take the load off of El Ellis, and being thrown in the fire early might not be the worst thing for Basili.

(Photo of Fabio Basili via Pro Insight)

