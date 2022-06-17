Skip to main content

Louisville to Host Orlando PG Fabio Basili for Official Visit

Basil is a former teammate of current Cardinal Mike James, and could reclassify back to 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -  If there has been any criticism of Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne since he accepted the job in mid-March, it's that, at least so far, he hasn't landed any guards in the current recruiting cycle.

Payne has just six returners from last season's 13-19 squad, with Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler coming back. He also added 2022 prospects Kamari Lands and Devin Ree, while also bringing in former Tennessee big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The main issue with the roster as it is currently constructed, is that Ellis is the only true guard on the roster. But it seems that has the potential to change very soon.

Fabio Basili, a point guard who plays for Oak Ridge HS in Orlando, Fla., will be taking an official visit to Louisville on Monday, June 20, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Basili, who was high school teammates with current Louisville wing Mike James, is listed by 247Sports and On3 as Class of 2023 prospect. However, he is formerly a 2022 prospect and is coming off of his fourth year at the high school level, so a reclassification back to 2022, in theory, could be doable.

The 6-foot-2, 155-pound guard is not a nationally ranked prospect, with only a pair of scholarship offers from SMU and TCU to his name. But it was not from a lack playing hard, as he put up 20.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in his senior season at Oak Ridge. He also shot 55 percent from the field and 39 percent on three-point attempts.

Basili also had a solid showing at the Nike EYBL session in Louisville last month. In five games for the Florida Rebels, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 17-40 from the field, 3-8 on threes and 8-15 from the free throw line.

(Photo of Fabio Basili via Pro Insight)

