Louisville Commit Kamari Lands Named to Final 2022 SI99

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021-22 high school basketball season well in the rear view mirror, SI All-American released their final SI99 on Thursday, which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2022.

Among those listed is Louisville men's basketball's lone commit in the Class of 2022, Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep small forward Kamari Lands, who ranks as the No. 38 prospect in the class.

Lands, a 6-foot-8 and 195-pound wing, also made the top-40 in the final class rankings for the final 2022 ESPN 100 released on Wednesday, coming in at No. 39. Rivals unveiled their final Rivals150 rankings on Wednesday as well, and Lands was ranked at No. 85.

Another name to monitor for Louisville fans in the Class of 2022 is Devin Ree, a former LSU signee who took an official visit to Louisville this past weekend. He was ranked No. 78. in the final SI99, No. 77 in the final ESPN 100, and No. 83 in the final Rivals150.

Lands had an extremely productive senior season for Hillcrest Prep, averaging 33.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. A former Syracuse pledge who committed to the Cardinals when Chris Mack was still the head coach, he has indicated that he wants to remain with Louisville and play for first-year head coach Kenny Payne, but has yet to sign his National Letter of Intent.

Louisville has just five confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor. Eight players from last season either entered the transfer portal or graduated. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment since Payne took over in mid March.

