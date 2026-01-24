ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a while since the Louisville men's baskeball program last saw the floor. They've had a few days off since their previous game, which was a 100-59 win at Pitt last Saturday.

But next up, Louisville will be hoping to carry that momentum when Virginia Tech comes to town. Tip-off against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia Tech. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, Mikel Brown Jr., who has missed the last eight games, is not listed on the first report and is trending towards a return. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Brown announced earlier in the week that he was able to make his return to practice, and head coach Pat Kelsey added that he was making progress as the week has gone on.

"He seems to be doing well," Kelsey said Thursday. "Just continue to ramp him up, and see how things go."

Additionally, reserve forward Khani Rooths was listed as "out" on the first report due to an illness, and is set to miss his third straight game. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths on Thursday. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

Virginia Tech Hokies

OUT

#10 Tyler Johnson

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

