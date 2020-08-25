Louisville adds four walk-ons for 2020-21 season

Ahead of the start to the 2020-21 season, Louisville men's basketball has officially announced the addition of four non-scholarship walk-on players to the program.

Sam Bearden, Brad Colbert, Andrew Schultz & Ashton Myles-Devore are the newest crop of walk-ons to become Cardinals, all coming straight out of high school. They join center Hogan Orbaugh, who is the only returning walk-on from a season ago.

In his senior year for Holy Cross here in Louisville, Bearden averaged 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and was named as a First Team All-Region selection by the Courier-Journal. The 6-foot-5 & 190-pound forward finished his Holy Cross career as their second-leading all-time scorer.

As for Colbert, he would average 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his senior season for International Sports Academy in Willoughsby, OH. The 6-foot-2 & 180-pound guard also shot 40 percent from three-point range, and was named as a Second Team All-Ohio, non-OHSAA selection.

Schultz has some familiarity with the squad, as he played two seasons with current Louisville forward Samuell Williamson at Rockwall HS just outside Dallas, TX. The 6-foot-4 & 210-pound forward helped lead Rockwall to a 21-14 record as a senior and 30-6 record as a junior - when they were regional finalists.

Myles-Devore also knows his way around the Louisville program, as he is the son of former starting center Ellis Myles. The 6-foot & 170-pound guard averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his senior year for Woodford Country HS in Versailles, KY.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp