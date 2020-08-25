SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville adds four walk-ons for 2020-21 season

MatthewMcGavic

Ahead of the start to the 2020-21 season, Louisville men's basketball has officially announced the addition of four non-scholarship walk-on players to the program.

Sam Bearden, Brad Colbert, Andrew Schultz & Ashton Myles-Devore are the newest crop of walk-ons to become Cardinals, all coming straight out of high school. They join center Hogan Orbaugh, who is the only returning walk-on from a season ago.

In his senior year for Holy Cross here in Louisville, Bearden averaged 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and was named as a First Team All-Region selection by the Courier-Journal. The 6-foot-5 & 190-pound forward finished his Holy Cross career as their second-leading all-time scorer.

As for Colbert, he would average 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his senior season for International Sports Academy in Willoughsby, OH. The 6-foot-2 & 180-pound guard also shot 40 percent from three-point range, and was named as a Second Team All-Ohio, non-OHSAA selection.

Schultz has some familiarity with the squad, as he played two seasons with current Louisville forward Samuell Williamson at Rockwall HS just outside Dallas, TX. The 6-foot-4 & 210-pound forward helped lead Rockwall to a 21-14 record as a senior and 30-6 record as a junior - when they were regional finalists.

Myles-Devore also knows his way around the Louisville program, as he is the son of former starting center Ellis Myles. The 6-foot & 170-pound guard averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his senior year for Woodford Country HS in Versailles, KY.

