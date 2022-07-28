Rising '23 SG Freddie Dilione Lands Louisville Offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When discussing the Louisville men's basketball program's backcourt targets in the Class of 2023, obviously, the first one that comes to mind for most people is D.J. Wagner, the top prospect in the cycle.

But head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals have gotten involved with several other guards in the class, and a new name in the backcourt has appeared on their big board. Late Wednesday night, Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God shooting guard Freddie Dilione announced that he had received a scholarship offer from Louisville.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard has had a blazing hot summer, and as a result, has seen a tremendous uptick in his status as a prospect. He was one of the top performers on the Adidas 3SBB circuit, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Team Loaded. He also shot 45.5 percent from the field and 31.6 percent on three-point attempts.

He entered the summer as the No. 152 player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, but shot up the rankings and is now at No. 87. 247Sports' in-house rankings has him as the No. 70 prospect in the 2023 cycle.

If Louisville is to get significantly involved in Dilione's recruitment, they will have to make up a ton of ground, as he announced his top 10 schools earlier this week. The list comprises of Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wake Forest, NC State, VCU and College of Charleston.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Freddie Dilione via HoopGate)

