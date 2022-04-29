The Bahamian center was one of two 2022 signees to decommit from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just over one month after being released from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Louisville men’s basketball program, Bahamian center Fredrick King has found a new home.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man has committed to Creighton, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The Blue Jays were one of a handful of schools involved in King's original recruitment prior to his commitment to the Cardinals.

King, a Class of 2022 prospect, requested a release from his NLI just 10 days after Kenny Payne was announced as Louisville's next head coach on Mar. 18. Both he and Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis committed to former head coach Chris Mack, signed with the Cardinals this past November, and eventually decommitted.

Hailing from Andros Island in the Bahamas, King enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January of 2021 as virtually an unknown prospect. He made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games this past September - an event attended by former Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

The 17-year-old King averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record, while also shooting 77.0 percent from the field. He eventually committed to Louisville just one day before the early signing period, choosing them over Miami, Georgetown, Washington State and his new hone of Creighton.

Louisville has just six returners from their 2021-22 squad, but are starting to add to their roster for next season. Former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley Hatfield and longtime Class of 2022 commit small forward Kamari Lands both signed with the Cardinals this week.

