Skip to main content

Former Louisville Signee Fredrick King Commits to Creighton

The Bahamian center was one of two 2022 signees to decommit from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just over one month after being released from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Louisville men’s basketball program, Bahamian center Fredrick King has found a new home.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man has committed to Creighton, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The Blue Jays were one of a handful of schools involved in King's original recruitment prior to his commitment to the Cardinals.

King, a Class of 2022 prospect, requested a release from his NLI just 10 days after Kenny Payne was announced as Louisville's next head coach on Mar. 18. Both he and Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis committed to former head coach Chris Mack, signed with the Cardinals this past November, and eventually decommitted.

Hailing from Andros Island in the Bahamas, King enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January of 2021 as virtually an unknown prospect. He made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games this past September - an event attended by former Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

The 17-year-old King averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record, while also shooting 77.0 percent from the field. He eventually committed to Louisville just one day before the early signing period, choosing them over Miami, Georgetown, Washington State and his new hone of Creighton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville has just six returners from their 2021-22 squad, but are starting to add to their roster for next season. Former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley Hatfield and longtime Class of 2022 commit small forward Kamari Lands both signed with the Cardinals this week.

(Photo of Fredrick King via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

5d96a5c9d2941.image
Football

Louisville Football's T.J. Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic52 minutes ago
Kamari-Lands
Basketball

Louisville '22 Commit Kamari Lands Signs Letter of Intent

By Matthew McGavic1 hour ago
C10E82E6-9150-444D-937A-8884831A248F
Football

Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 OL Jordan Church

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
4A37156E-2A50-4BB1-8979-E812F27EBDC9
Basketball

Breaking Down Kenny Payne's First Coaching Staff at Louisville

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
D6491CAB-755D-47D6-AA93-3FFFF4084A3E
Basketball

Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

By Matthew McGavicApr 28, 2022
EABAC887-F885-4AA8-A849-2D7A01155359
Basketball

Longtime Louisville SID Kenny Klein to Retire This Summer

By University of Louisville PRApr 28, 2022
USATSI_16877460_168388606_lowres
Football

2022 NFL Draft | Louisville Preview

By Matthew McGavicApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17921468_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Josh Jamieson as Louisville Assistant Coach

By Matthew McGavicApr 27, 2022