Louisville Women’s Basketball Game vs. FSU Postponed

This is the second game to be postponed following the Cardinals’ indefinite pause due to COVID-19
Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville women's basketball team paused all team-related activities indefinitely on Friday and as a result, the Cardinals' scheduled Thursday (Dec. 17) game against Florida State has been postponed.

It marks the second postponement this week as the contest against North Carolina this Sunday was postponed Friday.

There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 17 Florida State contest.

Louisville women's basketball team paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program.

The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

UofL ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to the schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled – UofL Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.

If circumstances change during the season and games are cancelled and not rescheduled, UofL Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season and contact ticket holders regarding these options.

