Louisville Men's Basketball's Full 2022-23 Schedule Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Time to officially mark your calendars for the first year of the Kenny Payne era of the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2022-23 men's basketball conference schedule Tuesday, the fourth time in league history where they will play a 20-game conference slate.

The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 4, when they host Miami at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville will take on North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at home; while going on the road to face Boston College, Duke, NC State and Notre Dame. The Cardinals face Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt and Virginia twice this season for home and away games.

Immediately following the league's announcement of the conference slate, Louisville also revealed their full non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Cardinals will tip-off the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center. They will also host Wright State, Appalachian State, Maryland for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M and Lipscomb; while facing only Kentucky on the road.

Louisville will also travel to Hawai'i and face three opponents in the Maui Invitational, starting with Arkansas. As a warm up to the regular season, the Cardinals will be hosting Lenoir-Rhyne and Chaminade for exhibition matchups.

Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2022-23 Schedule:

BOLD: Home, Italics: Away/Neutral

Oct. 30: vs. Lenoir-Rhyne^

Nov. 3: vs. Chaminade^

Nov. 9: vs. Bellarmine*

Nov. 12: vs. Wright State*

Nov. 15: vs. Appalachian State*

Nov. 21: vs. Arkansas* (Maui Invitational - Lahaina, Maui, Hawai'i)

Nov. 22: vs. Texas Tech/Creighton* (Maui Invitational - Lahaina, Maui, Hawai'i)

Nov. 23: vs. TBD* (Maui Invitational - Lahaina, Maui, Hawai'i)

Nov. 29: vs. Maryland* (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 4: vs. Miami

Dec. 10: at Florida State

Dec. 14: vs. Western Kentucky*

Dec. 17: vs. Florida A&M*

Dec. 20: vs. Lipscomb*

Dec. 22: at NC State

Dec. 31: at Kentucky*

Jan. 3: vs. Syracuse

Jan. 7: vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 11: at Clemson

Jan. 14: vs. North Carolina

Jan. 18 vs. Pitt

Jan. 25: at Boston College

Jan. 28: at Notre Dame

Feb. 1: vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 4: vs. Florida State

Feb. 7: at Pitt

Feb. 11: at Miami

Feb. 15: vs. Virginia

Feb. 18: vs. Clemson

Feb. 20: at Duke

Feb. 25: at Georgia Tech

Feb. 28: vs. Virginia Tech

Mar. 4: at Virginia

*non-conference

^exhibition

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center via University of Louisville Athletics)

