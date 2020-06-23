Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer reclassifies and commits to Louisville

In a bit of a surprising turn of events, four-star Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer has committed to the University of Louisville men's basketball program, he announced Tuesday. He will also reclassify to 2020 and join the Cards in the fall, he tells 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

Head coach Chris Mack originally offered Wiznitzer back on June 15, but at the time was under the assumption that it would be for next year's class. He told 247Sports that his plan was "to stick with 2021 and see how the process develops."

A 6-foot-11 & 240-pound prospect hailing from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Wiznitzer is the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 123 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Before deciding on Louisville, Wiznitzer had compiled a total of 20 Division I offers including Clemson, DePaul, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, West Virginia and others.

When you have a frame as large as Wiznitzer's, it's not hard to understand why so many programs were pursuing him. He is a strong finisher, has a solid assortment of post moves, and his size & wingspan make him a great rim protector on the other end.

As a result of Wiznitzer's commitment, all 12 of Louisville's allotted scholarships for the 2020-21 season have now been filled. Chris Mack had previously stated that his intent was to fill this final roster spot with a front court player.

Wiznitzer is the fourth Class of 2020 commitment for the Cardinals, and the third one to make to campus. He joins D'Andre Davis & JJ Traynor, after Jay Scrubb opted to declare for the NBA.

