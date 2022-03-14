Skip to main content

Report: Louisville Center Gabe Wiznitzer Enters Transfer Portal

The sophomore big man is the first to move on from the Cardinals following their tumultuous year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first roster management domino for the Louisville men's basketball program has reportedly fallen.

Sophomore center Gabe Wiznitzer has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from Verbal Commits and Floyd Street's Finest's Jeff Greer. The news comes less than a week following the end of the Cardinals' season, and he is their first player to enter the transfer portal following the end of a tumultuous season.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man saw action in just five games during the 2021-22 season, last playing in Louisville's blowout loss at Syracuse on Feb. 5. He scored just two points on the year, coming in the ACC opener at NC State on Dec. 4, while securing only four rebounds.

Wiznitzer was originally part of the 2021 recruiting class, but reclassified to 2020. He intended on redshirting his freshman year to get acclimated to the college game, but was able to play due to the additional year provided by the NCAA in light of COVID-19.

The Walhalla, S.C. native played in 12 of Louisville's 20 games that season, totaling 13 points and 15 rebounds. His best game as a Cardinal came when he scored four points and hauled in six rebounds against Georgia Tech.

Louisville finished their 2021-22 campaign with an overall record of 13-19, their first losing season in over two decades. The Cardinals started out with a 10-4 mark, only to lose 15 of their final 18 games. The program mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack in late January.

(Photo of Gabe Wiznitzer: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

