Gallery: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville men's basketball defeated Syracuse 90-66 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 19 to end a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals (22-5 overall, 13-3 in the ACC) never trailed and led by as many 29 points late in the second half.

Malik Williams finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville. Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 17 points. Dwayne Sutton added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.