Gallery: Louisville vs. Syracuse

samdraut

Louisville men's basketball defeated Syracuse 90-66 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 19 to end a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals (22-5 overall, 13-3 in the ACC) never trailed and led by as many 29 points late in the second half. 

David Johnson takes a short jumper in the first half against Syracuse.&nbsp;
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talks with his team.
Jordan Nwora rises for a dunk attempt.
Malik Williams reaches for a rebound.&nbsp;
Malik Williams goes after a loose ball under the basket.
Jordan Nwora takes a jumper in the first half.
Malik Williams looks up after a jump ball is called.&nbsp;
Malik Williams pursues the ball.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch contests a shot.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch rises for a dunk.
Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble brings the ball up the floor.
Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble takes a floater.
Jordan Nwora takes a runner following a drive.
Dwayne Sutton contests a shot.
Jordan Nwora takes a jumper.
Ryan McMahon leaps to contest a drive.&nbsp;
Ryan McMahon takes a three-pointer.&nbsp;
Ryan McMahon makes a pass along the baseline.&nbsp;
David Johnson passes the ball.&nbsp;
Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble takes a jumper.&nbsp;
Jordan Nwora defends Elijah Hughes.&nbsp;
Samuell Williamson drives baseline.&nbsp;
Malik Williams takes a layup.&nbsp;
Malik Williams rises for a layup in the low post.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch dunks the ball.&nbsp;
Chris Mack meets near midcourt.&nbsp;
Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble celebrates.
Chris Mack greets Malik Williams as he departs from the floor.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch throws down a dunk.&nbsp;
Darius Perry, right, meets Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, center, and Chris Mack.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch takes a contested layup.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch moves toward the rim.&nbsp;
Dick Vitale, left, and Dan Shulman, right, called the game for ESPN.&nbsp;
Samuell Williamson gathers the ball after being fouled.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch dunks the ball.&nbsp;
Dwayne Sutton blocks a shot.&nbsp;
Steven Enoch sends down a dunk.&nbsp;
Samuell Williamson defends a drive by Quincy Guerrier.
Chris Mack talks with Steven Enoch.
Jesse Edwards blocks out Malik Williams.
Malik Williams throws down a dunk.&nbsp;
Jordan Nwora is fouled on a shot.&nbsp;
Quinn Slazinski after a made three-pointer.&nbsp;
Grant Williams vies for a rebound.&nbsp;
Montrezl Harrell attended the game.&nbsp;
Quinn Slazinski takes a three-pointer.&nbsp;
Darius Perry leads a transition break.&nbsp;
Jordan Nwora rises for a dunk.&nbsp;
Ryan McMahon takes a three-pointer.&nbsp;
Hogan Orbaugh is boxed out by Quincy Guerrier.&nbsp;
Keith Oddo brings the ball up the floor.&nbsp;
Grant Williams reaches for a loose ball.&nbsp;
Photo by John Michaud
Malik Williams finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville. Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 17 points. Dwayne Sutton added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

