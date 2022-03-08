Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | ACC Tournament First Round

The Cardinals kick off their ACC Tournament run with a showdown against the Yellow Jackets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season is now in the rear view mirror, and the Louisville men's basketball program now heads up to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament, where Georgia Tech will be waiting on them first.

The Cardinals aren't exactly heading into the postseason with much momentum. They've dropped their last four games, including a 71-61 loss to Virginia on senior day in their regular season finale, and have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

As for the Yellow Jackets, things haven't exactly been much better for them. One year removed from winning the ACC title, Georgia Tech has sputtered in Josh Pastner's sixth year at the helm. However, they at least won their last game out: an 82-78 overtime victory over Boston College.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Greensboro Coliseum: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter