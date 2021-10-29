Game Day Live Blog: Kentucky State at Louisville | Exhibition 1

The Cardinals kick off exhibition play with a matchup against the Thorobreds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a long offseason, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 9 to kick off the 2021-22 regular season, but until then, they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up.

Kicking off exhibition play, Louisville is welcoming Kentucky State to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed through ESPN+ on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville is 1-0 all time against Kentucky State. Their only previous meeting came in a regulation game, with the Cardinals winning 106-93 in the 1975 Louisville Holiday Classic at Freedom Hall.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Kentucky State Thorobreds (0-0, 0-0 SIAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: © Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

