    December 14, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville | Game 10

    The Cardinals hope to get back on track against the Lions after getting stunned by DePaul.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting stunned b DePaul, the Louisville men's basketball program is hoping to get back on the right track when they host Southeastern Louisiana.

    The Cardinals had their worst offensive performance of the season against the Blue Demons, shooting just 31.1 percent from the field, 21.0 percent on three-point attempts, and making just three trips to the free throw line. Couple that with a 33 point/14 rebound game from David Jones, and Louisville saw their 10-game win streak against DePaul snapped.

    Fortunately, Southeastern Louisiana could serve as the perfect "get-right game". Three of the Lions' four wins have come against non-Division I competition, and in their lone game against a top 100 KenPom team, they fell 78-61 at SMU.

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    Southeastern Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-0 Southland) at Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    Game Day Live Blog: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville | Game 10

