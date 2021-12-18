Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Western Kentucky | Game 11

    The Cardinals are heading back on the road for a matchup with the in-state Hilltoppers.
    BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After getting back on track against Southeastern Louisiana, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading down south to Bowling Green for a matchup against Western Kentucky.

    After having their worst offensive performance of the year against DePaul, the Cardinals responded by putting forth their best against the Lions. Louisville scored their most points (86) and had their highest shooting percentage (51.7 percent) of the season.

    As for the Hilltoppers, they have been trending upwards over the last few weeks. Starting the season 1-3, Western Kentucky has now won six of their last seven since center Jamarion Sharp was inserted into the starting rotation.

    Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 1-0 ACC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    (Photo of E.A. Diddle Arena via Visit Bowling Green)

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Western Kentucky | Game 11

