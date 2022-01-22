Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Notre Dame at Louisville | Game 19

The Cardinals kick off a tough stretch in ACC play against the Fighting Irish.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Boston College to snap a three-game losing streak, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying at home to host Notre Dame for a game where the Cardinals will be retiring former All-American Russ Smith's No. 2 jersey.

Louisville was short Dre Davis against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, but did welcome back Sydney Curry after an injury of his own. Thanks to a 13 point/seven rebound effort from him, as well as a resurgent performance from Jae'Lyn Withers, the Cardinals captured a 67-54 victory.

As for the Fighting Irish, they are having a much better season than anticipated. Notre Dame has wins over Kentucky, UNC and Clemson, and five of their six losses come against KenPom Top 50 teams.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

