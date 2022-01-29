Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Duke at Louisville | Game 21

The Cardinals’ first game in the post-Chris Mack era comes against the top ten Blue Devils.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The new era of Louisville men’s basketball has a tall task right out of the gates, as the Cardinals are set to host No. 9 Duke in their first game without Chris Mack as their head coach.

On Wednesday, the university announced that they had mutually parted ways with Mack, effective immediately. The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games, and are trending towards missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

As for the Blue Devils, while they have had a couple hiccups this seasons, they still remain one of the top teams in all of college basketball. Led by star freshman Paolo Banchero, Duke is hoping to send out head coach Mike Krzyzewski on top, as the 74-year-old and five-time champion is set to retire after the season.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

