Game Day Live Blog: Clemson at Louisville | Game 26

The Cardinals are hosting the Tigers before embarking on their final road trip of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After coming up just short yet again against Miami, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying at home to host fellow sub-.500 squad Clemson before embarking on their last road trip of the year.

The Cardinals' late season struggles were, once again, on display against the Canes. Thanks to another listless performance in terms of energy, Louisville fell 70-63 against Miami to drop their seventh game in a row - their longest losing streak since 1941.

As for the Tigers, they haven't had a stellar season either. Clemson did start 9-4 on the year, but it has gone downhill since, losing 10 of their last 13 games to fall two games under .500. Up to this point in the season, the Tigers are just 2-11 in Quad 1 and 2 games.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter