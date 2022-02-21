Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at North Carolina | Game 27

Fresh off of snapping their seven-game losing streak, the Cardinals hit the road for a rematch with the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - With the Louisville men's basketball program finally making it back to the win column, they now embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a rematch at North Carolina.

The Cardinals entered their previous game against Clemson on a seven-game losing streak - their longest since 1941 - and having won just once in their previous 11 games. Thanks in part to a 15-point effort from Noah Locke and eight steals, Louisville triumphed with a 70-61 victory over the Tigers.

As for the Tar Heels, they have had a few hiccups since their first showdown with Louisville. While they have won three of their past five games since, one was a 20-point home blowout to Duke, and the others was another home loss to Pitt.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Dean E. Smith Center: Timothy R. O'Meara - The Harvard Crimson)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

155443_1334980.jpg.1499x1000_q95_crop-smart_upscale
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at North Carolina | Game 27

By Matthew McGavic
29 seconds ago
USATSI_12475663_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville Receives Hearing Date for IARP Case

By Matthew McGavic
6 hours ago
1
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Returning Home (Week 2)

By Matthew McGavic
6 hours ago
USATSI_17667065_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
10 hours ago
USATSI_17411120_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Donovan Mitchell to Miss 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By Matthew McGavic
21 hours ago
USATSI_17679514_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Van Lith, Engstler Power Louisville Past Virginia Tech

By Associated Press
23 hours ago
USATSI_17602544_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17602448_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 20, 2022