Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at North Carolina | Game 27

Fresh off of snapping their seven-game losing streak, the Cardinals hit the road for a rematch with the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - With the Louisville men's basketball program finally making it back to the win column, they now embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a rematch at North Carolina.

The Cardinals entered their previous game against Clemson on a seven-game losing streak - their longest since 1941 - and having won just once in their previous 11 games. Thanks in part to a 15-point effort from Noah Locke and eight steals, Louisville triumphed with a 70-61 victory over the Tigers.

As for the Tar Heels, they have had a few hiccups since their first showdown with Louisville. While they have won three of their past five games since, one was a 20-point home blowout to Duke, and the others was another home loss to Pitt.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of Dean E. Smith Center: Timothy R. O'Meara - The Harvard Crimson)

