Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | ACC Tournament Second Round

The Cardinals are squaring off with the Cavaliers for a third time this season, this time in the ACC Tournament.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - After having to hold on for dear life down the stretch of their ACC Tournament opener, the Louisville men's basketball program is moving onto the second round for a showdown with Virginia.

The 11th-seeded Cardinals led by as much as 27 over 14th-seeded Georgia Tech, but they nearly gave the game away. With some assistance from a 19-0 run, the Yellow Jackets were able to make it five-point game with under three minutes to go, but Louisville got some clutch plays from Jarrod West to hold off the Ramblin' Wreck just long enough.

As for the Cavaliers, they might be just the No. 6 seed in the tournament and have lost three of their last five games, but they do have some momentum in this matchup. Virginia's final game of the regular season came at Louisville, capturing a 71-61 win on the Cardinals' senior day, while also winning 64-52 at their place back on Jan. 24, in what would ultimately be Louisville head coach Chris Mack's final game.

Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) Game Day Feed:

