Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Mississippi State | Game 5

The Cardinals head to the Bahamas to take on the Bulldogs for their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center.

NASSAU, Bahamas. - Following their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the Caribbean for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, and Mississippi State is up first.

Tied with under two minutes left, the Cardinals escaped with a victory against Detroit Mercy in their last time out, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer from Noah Locke and lockdown defense from Jarrod West. Louisville led by as much as 14 in the opening minutes of the second half.

As for Mississippi State, things have gone a lot smoother. The Bulldogs sport a perfect 4-0 record on the season, and have won their games by an average margin of 24.0 points - all coming at home to start the season.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship via Jacksonville State Athletics)

