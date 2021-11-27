Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Maryland | Game 6

The Cardinals take on the Terrapins in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final.

NASSAU, Bahamas - After taking down Mississippi State in dominating fashion, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set to face Maryland in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Against the Bulldogs, the Cardinals were in complete control from start to finish. It was Louisville's best defensive outing on the season, holding Mississippi State to just 33.3 percent from the floor and 1-15 on three-point attempts, will also decisively winning the rebounding battle at 47-38.

As for Maryland, while they have a 5-1 record on the year, they have not looked overly impressive to start the year. Their average margin of victory is only 5.8 against a less-than-impressive non-conference slate, even losing at home against George Mason. In their Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship opener, they trailed Richmond by as much as 12 before storming back.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

