Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a long offseason, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 9 to kick off the 2022-23 regular season, but until then, they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up. Kicking off exhibition play, Louisville is welcoming Lenoir-Rhyne to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

This will be the first ever matchup between the Cardinals and Bears, and serves as the inaugural contest led by first year Louisville head coach Kenny Payne. On the other end of the floor, Lenoir-Rhyne is led by head coach Everick Sullivan, a former Cardinal and teammate of Payne's who is the program's 16th all-time leading scorer.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (0-0, 0-0 SAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

