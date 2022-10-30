Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1

The Cardinals kick off exhibition play with a matchup against the Bears.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a long offseason, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 9 to kick off the 2022-23 regular season, but until then, they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up. Kicking off exhibition play, Louisville is welcoming Lenoir-Rhyne to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

This will be the first ever matchup between the Cardinals and Bears, and serves as the inaugural contest led by first year Louisville head coach Kenny Payne. On the other end of the floor, Lenoir-Rhyne is led by head coach Everick Sullivan, a former Cardinal and teammate of Payne's who is the program's 16th all-time leading scorer.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (0-0, 0-0 SAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Christopher Fryer - Louisville Business First)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19324865_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Credits Preparation for 'Remarkable' Defensive Outing vs. Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19324696_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19325026_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Louisville Players Said After 48-21 Win vs. Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19322629_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Blasts No. 10 Wake Forest Behind Turnover-Filled Third Quarter

By Matthew McGavic
D40907B2-4D63-4B06-AC05-C86C48AD08C7
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest | Game 8

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19289167_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16876185_168388606_lowres
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19283271_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 75 - Pitt Recap, Wake Forest Preview

By Matthew McGavic