Game Day Live Blog: Western Kentucky at Louisville | Game 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky.

Still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals have been blasted in their last six games after losing their first three all by a single point. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational, 159-to-107 in back-to-back home games vs. Maryland and Miami, and most recently 75-53 down in Tallahassee, Fla. against the Seminoles.

As for Western Kentucky, they've had a lot more success on the year up to this point, sporting a record of 8-1 heading into the matchup. However, five of their wins are against teams outside of the KenPom top-200, and two more are against non-D1 teams. Their one win against a top-100 opponent came 71-65 against Tulane, and their one loss was a 72-53 beatdown at the hands of Akron.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

