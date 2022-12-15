Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Western Kentucky at Louisville | Game 10

The Cardinals hope to secure to their first win of the Kenny Payne era when they return home to host the Hilltoppers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky.

Still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals have been blasted in their last six games after losing their first three all by a single point. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational, 159-to-107 in back-to-back home games vs. Maryland and Miami, and most recently 75-53 down in Tallahassee, Fla. against the Seminoles.

As for Western Kentucky, they've had a lot more success on the year up to this point, sporting a record of 8-1 heading into the matchup. However, five of their wins are against teams outside of the KenPom top-200, and two more are against non-D1 teams. Their one win against a top-100 opponent came 71-65 against Tulane, and their one loss was a 72-53 beatdown at the hands of Akron.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19379784_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Tyler Hudson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew McGavic
C1E769D0-41D3-445E-BCF8-5E48B4900339
Football

Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16524658_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Purdue TE Coach Ryan Wallace Following Jeff Brohm to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
exqfJ4cQ
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19417561_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Players Remaining Bought In to Kenny Payne's Culture Rebuild

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19575878_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Recap Florida State, Preview WKU

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18513923_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Announces Four Captains for 2023 Season

By University of Louisville PR
oGUiWjqw
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic