Game Day Live Blog: Lipscomb at Louisville | Game 12

The Cardinals cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against the Bisons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start to the year, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb.

The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in the right direction. After dropping their first nine of the the 2022-23 season, Louisville now has their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era, taking down Western Kentucky 94-83 and most recently defeating Florida A&M 61-55 this past weekend.

As for Lipscomb, they're had an up and down first month-and-a-half of the season. While they do have a winning record, their overall resume doesn't stand out. Their best win is taking down Chattanooga on the road, three of their win are against non-D1 competition, and three of their losses are to teams ranked outside the KenPom Top-250. However, they did nearly pull off an upset at Notre Dame, falling by just a single point.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Lipscomb Bisons (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (2-9, 0-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

