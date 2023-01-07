Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest.

Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.

As for the Demon Deacons, year three of the Steve Forbes era has gotten off to a good start. Wake Forest has assembled a solid resume up to this point, with wins over No. 14 Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. However, they are coming off of a loss to an underwhelming North Carolina squad, and have a pair of 20+ point losses to Clemson and Rutgers.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

