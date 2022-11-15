Game Day Live Blog: Appalachian State at Louisville | Game 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State.

The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the Kenny Payne era, falling to cross-town rival Bellarmine 67-66 in their season opener and most recently getting stunned by Wright State 73-72 on a buzzer beater. Louisville lead by five with just over a minute to go, but the Raiders fired off a 6-0 run to end the game, capped off by Trey Calvin's long two-pointer as time expired.

As for Appalachian State, they've had the opposite start to their season, heading into the matchup with a pair of wins under their belt. The Mountaineers opened their season up with a dominating 142-74 win over Division III foe Warren Wilson College, then followed that up with a 79-74 overtime victory against North Carolina Central.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

