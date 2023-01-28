Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Notre Dame | Game 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fresh off of yet another double-digit loss in conference play, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling to Notre Dame in attempt to capture their first win against ACC competition.

The Cardinals looked sharp right out of the gates against Boston College, but old habits eventually caught up to them. Despite out-shooting the Eagles both from the field and on three-point attempts, Louisville coughed the ball up 19 times, while also allowing BC to hit 17 free throws to four of their own. Their 75-65 loss marked not only marked their nine-straight defeat, but their seventh double-digit loss in nine ACC games up to this point.

As for the Fighting Irish, they haven't found much success as of late, either. Notre Dame won their first five games of the season, but have dropped 12 of their 16 games since then, while also going only 1-9 in the conference - tied with Georgia Tech for second-worst mark in the ACC. Their lone win in the league came against the Yellow Jackets earlier this month, and their only win against a KenPom top-100 team came against Michigan State back in late November.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (2-18, 0-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

