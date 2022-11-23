Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cincinnati | Game 6

The Cardinals end their trip in the Maui Invitational with a matchup against the Bearcats in the seventh place game.

LAHAINA, Hawaii - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game.

After dropping each of their first three games by a single point, the Cardinals have been outright dominated since they got to the Maui Invitational. They opened up their run in the event with an 80-54 loss to No. 9 Arkansas, then followed that up with an even more listless performance against No. 21 Texas Tech, falling 70-38.

As for Cincinnati, they haven't had that great of a start, either. They were to begin their season with three easy home wins, but are currently on a three-game skid. The Bearcats fell 64-51 at Northern Kentucky in their first true road game, then followed that up with a 101-93 loss to No. 15 Arizona and an 81-53 loss to Ohio State in Maui.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (0-5, 0-0 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3, 0-0 American) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Lahaina Civic Center: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)

