Game Day Live Blog: Maryland at Louisville | Game 7

The Cardinals return home to face the Terrapins as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii.

The Cardinals dropped each of their first three games of the season by a single point, but were annihilated in each of their three games in the Maui Invitational. Between blowout losses to No. 9 Arkansas, No. 21 Texas Tech and Cincinnati, Louisville was out-scored 231-to-154 during their three-game run in Hawaii to remain winless to start the Kenny Payne era.

As for Maryland, they've had the complete opposite start to their season. With former Louisville assistant Kevin Willard taking over as the head coach, the Terrapins are off to a perfect 6-0 start the the season, including impressive wins over Saint Louis and Miami (Fla.) in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

No. 22 Maryland Terrapins (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

