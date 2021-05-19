Attorney: Gaudio Admits Guilt, Hopes to Resolve Case Quickly

The attorney representing the former Louisville assistant coach says Gaudio intends to take full responsibility for his comments the led to extortion charges against him.

(Photo of Dino Gaudio: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - After being federally charged with extortion against the Louisville men's basketball program, former Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio is not shying away from what he is accused of doing.

Attorney Brian Butler, who is representing Gaudio, spoke to the media following the announcement of the charges by the U.S. Attorney's office. He said that after being informed by head coach Chris Mack that his contract would not be renewed, he became angry.

"That conversation became heated. Coach Gaudio became angry, he was hurt, and he said things that he shouldn't have sad that he regrets saying," Butler said. "Unfortunately, those things were taped, and they were turned into law enforcement before he had time to reflect and walk those back. He intends to take full responsibility for those comments."

According to the public documents filed by the U.S. Attorney, Gaudio threatened to expose recruiting violations by the program to the media if he did not receive a lump sum of 17 months salary, or roughly $425,000.

The violations in question were the "impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts", according to a statement from Louisville.

Butler continued his press conference by saying that it is "our intention to resolve this case expeditiously", and that they have been in communication with the government, according to the WAVE3 News.

"The University and I were the victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations," head coach Chris Mack said in a prepared statement. "We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program and will work within the NCAA processes to fully review the allegations.”

Louisville had gone 57-28 in Gaudio's three years as an assistant, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019. However, after going 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to miss the NCAA Tournament this past season, Mack decided to make a coaching staff shakeup, letting go of both Gaudio and fellow assistant Luke Murray.

Louisville has since filled both vacant assistant coaching positions, promoting director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell and bringing on former New Zealand National Team assistant coach Ross McMains.

