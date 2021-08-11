Gaudio Says He Confronted Mack in Summer of 2020 Regarding Alleged NCAA Violations

According to new court documents, former Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio says that he talked to head coach Chris Mack regarding alleged NCAA violations as early as last summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new wrinkle has emerged in the ongoing federal extortion case involving former Louisville men's basketball assistant Dino Gaudio.

According to new court documents filed Wednesday as part of a sentencing memorandum from attorney Brian Butler, Gaudio alleges that he confronted head coach Chris Mack regarding alleged NCAA violations as far back as "early summer of 2020".

During a Mar. 17 visit with Mack, Gaudio was informed that he would not have his contract renewed due to "poor staff chemistry", according to the document. Gaudio then threatened go public with alleged NCAA violations, unless he received a lump sum of 17 months salary - indicative of his pay through his anticipated retirement date of September 2022.

The recruiting violations in question, according to the document, was the use of graduate assistants in practice, and the use of recruiting videos that were "copycatting the ESPN 30 for 30 show by creating individualized recruiting videos for prized recruits".

The document also states that Mack agreed to pay the 17 month's salary "either through the University of Louisville or personally, if necessary", and that Mack had taped the meeting. Gaudio attempted to meet with Mack a day later on Mar. 18, but was denied, and Louisville self-reported the violations later that day.

Additionally, not only does the document state that Gaudio and Mack had "profound differences about how to manage COVID in order to keep everyone healthy", but also alleges that Mack conducted workouts that "may have been in violation of NCAA COVID protocols".

It is even alleged that Gaudio was contacted by "a Louisville coach outside of the men's basketball program" in regards to the workouts that allegedly violated COVID protocols.

Finally, Gaudio says that Mack called a coaches meeting after Louisville was excluded from the NCAA Tournament, and began to criticize players. He alleges that Mack "began criticizing the players" and "began threatening to pull players' scholarships".

Despite this, Gaudio admits that he was "unquestionably wrong and out of character", according to the documents, and "immediately took responsibility for his actions".

The former assistant plead guilty to "interstate communication with intent to extort" back in June, and the sentencing memorandum recommends one year of probation and a $10,000 fine. He will be officially sentenced on Aug. 27, and is not facing prison time.

