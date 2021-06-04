Former Louisville Assistant Dino Gaudio Pleads Guilty in Extortion Case

The former Cardinals assistant coach attempted to extort the program after being informed he would not be retained.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - During his change of plea hearing in federal court Friday, former Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio plead guilty in his extortion case.

Gaudio had been charged by the U.S. Attorney with "interstate communication with intent to extort", a felony, and he will now face sentencing on Aug. 27. While the crime carries a maximum penalty of two years prison, according to WDRB, he will not face any prison time, and be likely served a "low-end fine" with probation.

During a Mar. 17 visit with Louisville officials, after being informed that he would not have his contract renewed, Gaudio threatened to expose recruiting violations to the media if he did not receive a lump sum of 17 months salary.

The violations in question were the "impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts", according to a statement from Louisville. Gaudio also sent a text to Louisville officials containing the video in question, which "traveled" over state lines according to the U.S. Attorney.

"The University and I were the victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations," head coach Chris Mack said in a prepared statement. "We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program and will work within the NCAA processes to fully review the allegations.”

Louisville had gone 57-28 in Gaudio's three years as an assistant, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019. However, after going 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to miss the NCAA Tournament this past season, Mack decided to make a coaching staff shakeup, letting go of both Gaudio and fellow assistant Luke Murray.

Louisville has since filled both vacant assistant coaching positions, promoting director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell and bringing on former New Zealand National Team assistant coach Ross McMains.

