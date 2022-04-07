Report: Georgetown Targeting Mike Pegues for Patrick Ewing's Staff

The former Louisville assistant and acting/interim head coach could be heading back to his old stomping grounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mike Pegues' efforts and resilience in the midst of a tumultuous season where he was subjected to plenty of hardship and unusual circumstances could soon be paying off

Georgetown is "targeting" the former Louisville assistant to join head coach Patrick Ewing's staff, according to to a report from Adam Zagoria. Pegues had previously been a candidate for the head coaching position at George Washington, until the Colonels opted to hire Miami assistant Chris Caputo.

Much like the GW job would have been, being on staff at Georgetown is a homecoming for Pegues. Campus is situated close to the center of Washington D.C., and the Hoyas' home court - Capital One Arena - is less than 10 miles away from Hyattsville, Maryland, where he grew up and played his high school ball at DeMatha Catholic.

Pegues had not one, but two stints where he took over as the man in charge of the Cardinals during the 2021-22 season. He served as the acting head coach during their first six games while Chris Mack was suspended, then was the interim head coach for their final 12 after the University and Mack mutually parted ways in late January.

It was his first experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, leading the Cardinals to a 7-11 record under his guidance. He went 5-1 as the acting head coach and 2-10 as the interim, although Louisville had already lost five of their last six when he was given the interim tag. They finished the season at 13-19 overall.

Pegues came to Louisville with Mack when he was hired away from Xavier in 2018. He spent six season with the Musketeers under Mack, producing an overall record of 142-67 and five trips to the NCAA Tournament - including an Elite Eight appearance in 2017.

Prior to that, he spent two years as an assistant at his alma mater of Delaware, as well as a season with VCU as their video coordinator. Before getting into coaching, he had a professional playing career overseas in Italy, New Zealand, England and Argentina before a knee injury ending his playing days.

Pegues had an incredible collegiate playing career with the Blue Hens. Playing from 1996 to 2000 under current Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, he amassed 2,030 total points, becoming Delaware's all-time leading scorer.

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

