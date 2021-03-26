Grizzlies Waive Former Louisville Center Gorgui Dieng

The former national champion with the Cardinals was in the middle of his first full season in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Gorgui Dieng has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, the organization announced Friday.

The 6-foot-10, 252-pound center was in the middle of his first full year with the Grizzlies, averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 blocks over 22 games and one start during the 2020-21 season.

Midway through the 2019-20 season, Dieng was traded to the Grizzlies by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he had spent the previous six and a half seasons.

The native of Senegal was a mainstay in the lineup for the T-Wolves to start his career, starting in 185 games during his first four years in the league. His best year came in 2016-17, when he started all 82 games, and averaged 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

However, Dieng started in just 19 games over his final two and a half seasons in Minnesota, with the organization opting to go with a starting frontcourt of Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson. In 537 career NBA games and 205 starts, he is averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Dieng declared for the 2013 NBA Draft after his junior year at Louisville, and was drafted with the No. 21 overall pick by the Utah Jazz, only to be traded to the Timberwolves on draft night.

During his junior campaign, Dieng averaged 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He was named First Team All-Big East, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and was an integral part of the Cardinals' 2013 national championship.

