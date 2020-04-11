Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Report: Louisville excluded from Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms' Top 10

Matthew McGavic

Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has decided his top ten schools with the University of Louisville men's basketball program failing to make the cut, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

This story will be updated.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville grad transfer target Mattias Markusson to stay at LMU

The big man from Stockholm is deciding to finish his collegiate career where he started and not with the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville signee Ahlana Smith named NJCAA Player of the Year

Guard averaged 20.3 points and 2.7 steals for Gulf Coast State

samdraut

Carlik Jones among Top 25 players in College Basketball for 2020-21

The newest member of the Louisville Cardinals is already generating buzz for next season.

Matthew McGavic

How Jay Scrubb's decision affects Louisville Basketball

Jay Scrubb's decision to remain in the draft process will have a ripple effect on the Louisville men's basketball program both over the summer and during the season.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville reaches out to Michigan transfer David DeJulius

He averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 31 games and 1 start in his sophomore season for the Wolverines

Matthew McGavic

Louisville AD Vince Tyra hopes to push back, not cancel 2020 College Football season

If COVID-19 will impact the 2020 college football season, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra hopes to push back the season and not cancel any aspect of it.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches, senior staff taking 10% pay cut to help budget

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says Louisville working on ways to impact budget

samdraut

Report: Jay Scrubb to stay in NBA Draft process

Louisville basketball signee Jay Scrubb has signed with an agent and intends to stay in the draft

Matthew McGavic

COVID-19's ramifications on Louisville Basketball recruiting

Head coach Chris Mack had plenty of plans on the recruiting trail once the season was set to end. Then the coronavirus flipped the recruiting calendar upside down.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Mao Glynn

The three-star prospect out of Cincinnati includes Louisville Football in his top five schools.

Matthew McGavic