Skip to main content

Report: Louisville to Headline 2023 Empire Classic

The Cardinals were originally scheduled to take part in the 2021 iteration of the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still in the process of putting together their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, their slate of games for the season after is already starting to come together.

The Cardinals are set to headline the 2023 Empire Classic, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. They will be accompanied by the UConn Huskies, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas Longhorns.

There is no timetable for an official announcement of the event, and the matchups, dates and venue are to-be-determined, according to Rothstein.

Louisville was originally supposed to participate in the 2021 iteration of the Empire Classic, but pulled out when the event had to be moved across the Hudson River from Madison Square Garden to the Prudential Center. It was later moved again to the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas.

The Cardinals is a combined 24-18 against the 2023 Empire Classic field, with winning records against two of the programs. Louisville holds an 11-6 record over UConn with a five-game winning streak, a 4-1 record against Texas, and barely trail Indiana in their all-time series 9-11.

Earlier this week, IU head coach Mike Woodson revealed that he was in talks with Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and the UofL administration about getting a matchup scheduled.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I've had the opportunity to talk to Kenny, and their AD [Josh Heird], and he promised me something in two years once Kenny got there, and maybe possibly get a game against Louisville." Woodson said. "I'll take that all day long, because I know it'll be a competitive game."

With Indiana also taking part in the 2023 Empire Classic, it seems incredibly likely that they will be matched up with Louisville in the semifinals of the event, and not UConn or Texas. It's also possible they could still get a non-conference game also on tap for the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

Payne, Woodson in Talks to Schedule Louisville-Indiana Matchup

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
FD3A883A-7691-4703-82C7-84997E8D40C6
Other Sports

Louisville Walked Off by Pitt in ACC Pool Play

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
USATSI_15362424_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Date, Location Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup

By Matthew McGavicMay 25, 2022
CA18D393-CC90-4E82-A04D-0BD55540662F
Football

'23 OT Luke Burgess Includes Louisville in Top Three

By Matthew McGavicMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18327966_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals in ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play

By Matthew McGavicMay 24, 2022
USATSI_17918105_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How Milt Wagner's Hiring at Louisville Impacts D.J. Wagner's Recruitment

By Matthew McGavicMay 24, 2022
E6303AE9-F959-4D7C-A85E-C240A9CA4780
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Milt Wagner as Louisville Staff Member

By Matthew McGavicMay 24, 2022
1CFCD803-7EEE-494A-8455-7B3FCA1B3E92
Basketball

Kenny Payne Hires Milt Wagner to Staff at Louisville

By University of Louisville PRMay 24, 2022