Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Curtis Williams Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has finally landed their second commit in the Class of 2023, as Curtis Williams Jr. has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Williams:

Prospect: Curtis Williams Jr.

Position: Small Forward

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

School: Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice

Highlights:

Frame: Williams has a noticeably strong frame to him, especially in his upper body with his broad shoulders and bulky arms, and it's one that also has a surprising amount of length to it. He'll need to convert a good amount of his lingering baby fat into muscle tone once he gets on campus, but it's not a huge detriment to his game as of right now.

Athleticism: For someone with a lanky but bulky frame, Williams is still able to move pretty well. He can run in spurts when needed and has solid hustle, especially in transition. His strength is very apparent when on the drive, and he can hold his own against most opponents.

Instincts: Believe it or not, Williams' biggest strength is arguably his outside shot. He consistently makes catch-and-shoot threes from the corner, but can also drain it off the bounce around the elbow as well. He also does a good job at creating separation on drives to the rim, thanks in part to his tough play style and how he uses his shoulders. Plus, he's a consistant finisher who uses his length to keep the ball away from defenders, and isn't afraid to slam the ball home. He's shown flashes defensively, using his physical nature to bully ball handlers and make them uncomfortable. Williams also does a good job at timing his swipes to poke out the ball without fouling.

Polish: Williams is good rebounder in the sense that if the ball comes his way, he can normally out-muscle on his box outs or position himself for the board, and he has quick follow through on offense. Only thing that needs some work here is his ability to seek out the rebound instead of it coming to him. He's also hit or miss on fast breaks. He does a good job at initiating it immediately after steal, and does well at both distributing and driving, but sometimes can get it stolen right back. While he's good defensively against threes and four, some work will be needed against guards, particularly with his footwork.

Bottom Line: A huge detriment of Louisville's over the final two seasons of the Chris Mack era was their perceived lack of physical toughness and outside shooting. Williams checks both of these boxes, and is a big pickup for head coach Kenny Payne in what will be his second year. He brings it on both ends of the floor, and stretches out the defense in a slightly unconventional way. Some conditioning is needed, but he should be in the mix for a healthy amount of playing time right out of the gates.

(Photo of Curtis Williams Jr. via On3)

