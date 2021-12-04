Highlights and Notes: Louisville 73, NC State 68

The highlights, team and player notes from Louisville's win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - Thanks to a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final two minutes at NC State, Louisville was able to come out on top with a win in their first game against ACC competition.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 14-10 all-time against NC State with its third straight win over the Wolfpack.

The Cardinals have won their conference opener in 12 of the last 14 seasons and nine of the last 10. UofL has won its first conference road game in 12 of the last 15 seasons.

Louisville had its top three-point shooting day of the season, knocking down a season-best 11 shots from outside. The 11 makes are the most since hitting 14 against Wake Forest on Feb. 5, 2020. The Cardinals hit seven threes in the first half on Saturday, their most in a single half since also making seven in the first half against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020.

The Cardinals also had their highest free throw percentage of the season, making 12-of-15 for 80 percent.

Louisville held NC State to just 40 percent (24-for-60) shooting, the fifth UofL opponent to shoot 40 percent or lower through eight games.

The Cardinals dominated on the glass, finishing plus-16 (46-30) in rebounding. UofL is 5-0 this season when out-rebounding the opposition.

Louisville grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, its fifth consecutive game with at least 10 on the offensive glass.

Louisville's bench outscored NC State's 28-0 in the victory. The Cardinals are averaging 28.0 points per game off the bench.

The Cardinals had 14 assists in the win, tied for the second-most in a game this season.

Louisville had five players finish with double-digit points for the first time this season. Matt Cross and El Ellis each finished in double figures coming off the bench, making it eight times this season a player has scored 10 or more points off the bench.



Player Notes:

Malik Williams finished with a team-leading 14 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. It was the seventh double-double of Williams' career and his second in the last three games. Williams has at least 10 rebounds in five of eight games this season. Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last five games.

Matt Cross scored 13 points off the bench, including the game-winning three-pointer. Cross had scored 13 points over the previous four games combined entering Saturday. Cross grabbed a season-high seven rebounds and added a season-best two blocks.

Noah Locke was in double figures for the sixth time in eight games with 12 points on four made three-pointers. Locke has made four three-pointers in three games this season and three or more in five of eight games.

Dre Davis continued his strong play with 11 points and seven rebounds. Davis has scored in double figures in four of the last five games and is averaging 12.4 points per game over that stretch. Five of his seven rebounds came on the offensive end.

EL Ellis followed up his career-high performance at Michigan State with 11 more points on Saturday. Ellis has scored 29 points in his last 26 minutes on the court (18 in the final seven minutes at Michigan State, 11 in 19 minutes at NC State).

Jarrod West dished out five assists for the third time this season.

(Photo of Louisville Players via University of Louisville Athletics)

