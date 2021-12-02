Highlights, Photos and Notes: Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - With head coach Chris Mack back with the program, and playing in their first true road game of the season, Louisville fell just short at Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 6-6 all-time against Michigan State, including a 0-4 mark in East Lansing.

The Cardinals were out-rebounded 37-31 in the loss. UofL is 1-2 this season when losing the battle on the boards.

Louisville grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, its fourth consecutive game with at least 10 on the offensive end.

Louisville matched its season high with 19 turnovers forced, also done against Navy. The Cardinals scored 21 points off turnovers, their second-highest total of the season.

UofL picked up nine steals, the fifth time in seven games with at least nine.

The Cardinals knocked down seven three-pointers, giving them seven or more in six of the seven games this season.

Player Notes:

El Ellis scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 on three-pointers. Ellis had scored just 27 points through his first six games with the Cardinals. The 22 points are the most by a Louisville player this season. Ellis scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including all four of his made three-pointers. Ellis scored 18 of Louisville's final 19 points over the last 7:17 of the game.

Dre Davis finished with 15 points, his third game in double figures in the last four contests.

Malik Williams notched his third double-digit scoring game of the season with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jarrod West added to his career steals total with three more on Wednesday, his third game this season with at least three.

Gabe Wiznitzer made his first appearance of the season with four minutes in the second half after missing the first six games with an injury.

