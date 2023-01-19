Highlights, Photos and Notes: Pitt 75, Louisville 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was dealt another blowout loss in ACC play, this time coming 75-54 at the hands of a surprisingly competitive Pitt.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, Kamari Lands, and Sydney Curry for the first game this season. This lineup is now 0-1 this season.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals traded points back and forth with the Panthers for the first five minutes of the game, with almost three minutes of a tied game. A Louisville 7-0 run that spanned 3:16 gave the Cards the 14-10 lead.

The Panthers pulled to a 29-16 lead after a 19-2 run that lasted four and a half minutes. The run was led by three 3-pointers by Nike Sibande.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville cut the lead to seven on a three-point play from El Ellis with 15:15 left in the game.

The Panthers scored five-of-seven field goals with 9:03 left in the game to extend their lead to 59-45.

UofL shot 19 of 56 (.339) from the field, 5 of 20 (.250) from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 (.846) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals outscored the Panthers in the paint 24-20, marking the sixth time this season outscoring their opponent in the paint.



Louisville shot 84.6% from the free throw line, making it the fifth game this season they shot 80% or better from the charity stripe.



The Cardinals hauled in 11 offensive rebounds, marking the ninth time this season tallying double-digit offensive rebounds.



Louisville out-rebounded the Panthers 34-33. This is the sixth time this season the Cardinals have out-rebounded their opponent and the fourth time in five games UofL has grabbed more offensive rebounds than their opponent (11-7).

Player Notes:

EL ELLIS

The senior registered 19 points, making it his 11th straight game with double-digit points and his 17th of 19 games this season. Ellis had a team-high five assists and added two rebounds in 38 minutes.



The guard recorded at least one steal for the ninth straight game and also shot 5 of 5 from the free throw line, the fourth time this season shoot 100% from the charity stripe.

JJ TRAYNOR

The junior recorded a career-high 14 points, his second double-digit game of the season. His 6 of 9 field goals was a career-high in field goals made and field goals attempted and his fourth time this season shooting 60% or better from the field.



The forward totaled six rebounds, one assist, and one steal through 30 minutes of play.

JAE’LYN WITHERS

The redshirt junior scored eight points and recorded a team-high seven rebounds.



The forward had one steal in 26 minutes of action.

SYDNEY CURRY

The senior totaled four points and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

MIKE JAMES

The redshirt freshman tallied five points to go along with four rebounds.



The guard shot 2 of 2 from the free throw line and played 35 minutes.

