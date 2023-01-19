Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Pitt 75, Louisville 54

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Pitt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was dealt another blowout loss in ACC play, this time coming 75-54 at the hands of a surprisingly competitive Pitt.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, Kamari Lands, and Sydney Curry for the first game this season. This lineup is now 0-1 this season.
  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals traded points back and forth with the Panthers for the first five minutes of the game, with almost three minutes of a tied game. A Louisville 7-0 run that spanned 3:16 gave the Cards the 14-10 lead.
    • The Panthers pulled to a 29-16 lead after a 19-2 run that lasted four and a half minutes. The run was led by three 3-pointers by Nike Sibande.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville cut the lead to seven on a three-point play from El Ellis with 15:15 left in the game.
    • The Panthers scored five-of-seven field goals with 9:03 left in the game to extend their lead to 59-45.
  • UofL shot 19 of 56 (.339) from the field, 5 of 20 (.250) from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 (.846) from the free-throw line.
    • The Cardinals outscored the Panthers in the paint 24-20, marking the sixth time this season outscoring their opponent in the paint.
    • Louisville shot 84.6% from the free throw line, making it the fifth game this season they shot 80% or better from the charity stripe.
    • The Cardinals hauled in 11 offensive rebounds, marking the ninth time this season tallying double-digit offensive rebounds.
    • Louisville out-rebounded the Panthers 34-33. This is the sixth time this season the Cardinals have out-rebounded their opponent and the fourth time in five games UofL has grabbed more offensive rebounds than their opponent (11-7).
Player Notes:

  • EL ELLIS
    • The senior registered 19 points, making it his 11th straight game with double-digit points and his 17th of 19 games this season. Ellis had a team-high five assists and added two rebounds in 38 minutes.
    • The guard recorded at least one steal for the ninth straight game and also shot 5 of 5 from the free throw line, the fourth time this season shoot 100% from the charity stripe.
  • JJ TRAYNOR
    • The junior recorded a career-high 14 points, his second double-digit game of the season. His 6 of 9 field goals was a career-high in field goals made and field goals attempted and his fourth time this season shooting 60% or better from the field.
    • The forward totaled six rebounds, one assist, and one steal through 30 minutes of play.
  • JAE’LYN WITHERS
    • The redshirt junior scored eight points and recorded a team-high seven rebounds.
    • The forward had one steal in 26 minutes of action.
  • SYDNEY CURRY
    • The senior totaled four points and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action.
  • MIKE JAMES
    • The redshirt freshman tallied five points to go along with four rebounds.
    • The guard shot 2 of 2 from the free throw line and played 35 minutes.
P1180028
23
Gallery
23 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton

